How Beijing became pollution free in 10 years?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Till a decade ago, 5 lakh people used to die prematurely every year in China due to pollution, this has also reduced now. China was successful in reducing the level of pollution because it worked against pollution on a war footing. India needs to learn a lot from China in view of the serious problem of pollution. On this, we have prepared a report on how China was successful in controlling pollution in a decade, it is important for you to see this report.
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
Arson and demonstrations in many cities of Maharashtra
Arson and demonstrations in many cities of Maharashtra
3 days, 3 'target' killings in Kashmir..
3 days, 3 'target' killings in Kashmir..
'Israel-Hamas' effect in elections?
'Israel-Hamas' effect in elections?
World Cup 2023: After Naveen-ul-Haq, This England Pacer Has Announced His Retirement
World Cup 2023: After Naveen-ul-Haq, This England Pacer Has Announced His Retirement

