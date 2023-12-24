trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702298
NewsVideos
videoDetails

How dangerous is the new variant of Corona? JN.1 Virus

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
World Health Organization (WHO) has made a big statement amid rising cases of the new variant of coronavirus (JN.1).. WHO says that the number of cases worldwide has increased by 52% Lakhs of new cases have been registered. This means that the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased rapidly in a month.

All Videos

Now Siddaramaiah's clarification on hijab ban
Play Icon7:36
Now Siddaramaiah's clarification on hijab ban
BJP emphasis on winning elections by a big margin in 2024
Play Icon3:33
BJP emphasis on winning elections by a big margin in 2024
Top News Today : 24 December 2023 | Hijab controversy
Play Icon7:17
Top News Today : 24 December 2023 | Hijab controversy
Hindu temple on target of Khalistanis
Play Icon11:15
Hindu temple on target of Khalistanis
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 24 December 2023
Play Icon7:50
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 24 December 2023

Trending Videos

Now Siddaramaiah's clarification on hijab ban
play icon7:36
Now Siddaramaiah's clarification on hijab ban
BJP emphasis on winning elections by a big margin in 2024
play icon3:33
BJP emphasis on winning elections by a big margin in 2024
Top News Today : 24 December 2023 | Hijab controversy
play icon7:17
Top News Today : 24 December 2023 | Hijab controversy
Hindu temple on target of Khalistanis
play icon11:15
Hindu temple on target of Khalistanis
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 24 December 2023
play icon7:50
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 24 December 2023
corona new variant,New COVID-19,jn1 variant update,WHO,corona case in india,corona virus updates,corona virus news in hindi,Zee News,corona wave in india,WHO waring on corona new variant,New COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in India,coronavirus news hindi,coronavirus news update,us coronavirus news update,coronavirus update news,coronavirus update live,coronavirus outbreak 2023,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,