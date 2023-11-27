trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692571
How did an engineering student become a radical?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
Many shocking revelations are being made one after the other in the Prayagraj incident. Pakistani connection of accused Lareb Hashmi has also come to light. During interrogation by the police, the accused has confessed that he used to listen to speeches of Pakistani Maulanas and watch Jihadi videos.
