videoDetails

How did Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:42 AM IST

Champion Gujarat Titans registered their 7th win in the 16th season of IPL (IPL-2023) on Friday. The team, captained by hardy all-rounder Hardik Pandya, defeated Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in the match played in Jaipur. With this victory, Gujarat further strengthened its position at the top of the points-table. He now has 14 points from 10 matches.