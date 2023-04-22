videoDetails

How did Shaista become Most Wanted?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed, who used to run Mafia Raj from Chakia in Prayagraj, has now become a thing of the past. The Begum of Atiq who used to call himself the master of the mafia system is absconding. Shaista Parveen, on whose trust Atiq Ahmed was running his entire gang from jail itself, that Shaista Parveen is the most wanted lady don. Shaista's initial journey passed between the strengths and weaknesses of Khaki, but how did she become the leader of the mafia gang?