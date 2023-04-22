NewsVideos
videoDetails

How did Shaista become Most Wanted?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Atiq Ahmed, who used to run Mafia Raj from Chakia in Prayagraj, has now become a thing of the past. The Begum of Atiq who used to call himself the master of the mafia system is absconding. Shaista Parveen, on whose trust Atiq Ahmed was running his entire gang from jail itself, that Shaista Parveen is the most wanted lady don. Shaista's initial journey passed between the strengths and weaknesses of Khaki, but how did she become the leader of the mafia gang?

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Mamta Banerjee's threat to CM Yogi on Eid
43:40
Baat Pate Ki: Mamta Banerjee's threat to CM Yogi on Eid
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 22, 2023
3:57
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 22, 2023
Deshhit: Pakistan will have to pay for the conspiracy in Poonch!
25:57
Deshhit: Pakistan will have to pay for the conspiracy in Poonch!
MI vs PBKS IPL 2023: Mumbai will fight, how ready are the Kings of Punjab?
2:17
MI vs PBKS IPL 2023: Mumbai will fight, how ready are the Kings of Punjab?
Chris Messina, inventor of hashtags, quits Twitter, blames Musk's mismanagement
Chris Messina, inventor of hashtags, quits Twitter, blames Musk's mismanagement

Trending Videos

43:40
Baat Pate Ki: Mamta Banerjee's threat to CM Yogi on Eid
3:57
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 22, 2023
25:57
Deshhit: Pakistan will have to pay for the conspiracy in Poonch!
2:17
MI vs PBKS IPL 2023: Mumbai will fight, how ready are the Kings of Punjab?
Chris Messina, inventor of hashtags, quits Twitter, blames Musk's mismanagement
Shaista Parveen,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen news today,shaista parveen surrender,shaista parveen arrest news,shaista parveen letter,shaista parveen latest news,shaista parveen location,shaista parveen surrender video,shaista parveen live,shaista parveen bsp,atiq ahmad shaista parveen,shaista parveen story,who is shaista parveen,shaista parveen call recording,shaista parveen ateeq ahmed,shaista parveen news live,shaista parveen speech aimim,