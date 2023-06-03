NewsVideos
videoDetails

How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
A major train accident took place on Friday evening in Balasore, Odisha. In this accident that happened last evening, the Coromandel Express and the goods train collided with each other near the station. So far 288 people have been reported killed in the Balasore train accident. At the same time, more than 900 people are injured.

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
1:33
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
14:48
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
6:44
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue
1:58
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaches Balasore, knows the condition of the injured
2:0
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaches Balasore, knows the condition of the injured

Trending Videos

1:33
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
14:48
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
6:44
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
1:58
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue
2:0
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaches Balasore, knows the condition of the injured
Ashwini Vaishnaw,बालासोर ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट,odisha train accident,train accident in odisha,odisha train accident today,train accident,train accident today in odisha,train accident news live odisha,train accident odisha,odisha train accident news,odisha train news,train accident in odisha live,coromandel express train accident live,odisha rail accident,train accident live news,odisha train accident live,