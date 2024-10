videoDetails

Rajneeti: New Parliament Building is Built on Waqf land, Claims Badruddin Ajmal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 08:34 PM IST

Rajneeti: Former MP from Assam’s Dhubri and AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal has sparked a major controversy by claiming that the new Parliament building is built on Waqf land. Ajmal, opposing the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, accused the government of wanting to seize Waqf properties and distribute them to industrialists.