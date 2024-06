videoDetails

How important is the meeting of Yogi and Mohan Bhagwat

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

DNA: Amid reports of bitterness between the Sangh and BJP, today the RSS chief and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are to meet. This meeting is going to take place in Gorakhpur shortly. The question arises that what is the meaning of the meeting between Yogi and the Sangh chief. Is this a coolant to reduce the burning bitterness between the Sangh and the BJP or does it have some other meaning? Watch this report?