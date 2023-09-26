trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667267
How is Khalistan becoming strong in Canada? Anti-India protest flopped

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
India Canada News: कनाडा में खालिस्तानी आतंकियों को शरण देने के मुद्दे पर कनाडा से चल रहे तनाव के बीच भारत सरकार का रुख और सख्त हो गया है. खालिस्तानी आतंकवाद को जड़ से खत्म करने के लिए सरकार ने खुलकर अतिवादियों के खिलाफ एक्शन लेना शुरू कर दिया है. भारत सरकार के अनुरोध पर इंटरपोल ने सोमवार को प्रतिबंधित आतंकवादी संगठन बब्बर खालसा इंटरनेशनल (Babbar Khalsa International) के मेंबर करणवीर सिंह के खिलाफ रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस जारी किया. यह आतंकी वाधवा सिंह और हरविंदर सिंह रिंदा का दाहिना हाथ बताया जाता है.
Watch 10 big revelations in NIA's chargesheet on Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Arsh Dalla
play icon1:45
Watch 10 big revelations in NIA's chargesheet on Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Arsh Dalla
Bengaluru Bandh announced over Kaveri Jal Controversy
play icon1:8
Bengaluru Bandh announced over Kaveri Jal Controversy
Big revelation in NIA's chargesheet! Dalla's name in Murder-Terror Funding
play icon1:55
Big revelation in NIA's chargesheet! Dalla's name in Murder-Terror Funding
How is Ban PFI activated in Kerala? assault on army soldier
play icon6:55
How is Ban PFI activated in Kerala? assault on army soldier
PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to around 51000 youths today
play icon0:38
PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to around 51000 youths today

