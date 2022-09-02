NewsVideos

How popular is K-Pop in India? Let's here it from the idol itself...

Sriya Lenka is the first K-pop idol from India to debut in a South Korean group, BLACKSWAN. 18-year-old star hails from Odisha and is training in South Korea. The K-pop idol aces many dance forms including classical, hip-hop, freestyle, and contemporary. This is what the Indian K-Pop had to say...

Sep 02, 2022
