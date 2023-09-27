trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667869
How safe are daughters in Madhya Pradesh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
A case of rape of a 12 year old girl has come to light in Ujjain. Today we will show you how safe daughters are in Madhya Pradesh. Watch the figures of Madhya Pradesh on Zee News which show that the things that are said for the safety of women are just words.
