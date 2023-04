videoDetails

Howrah Violence: Home Minister discuss the situation with the Governor on violence in Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

Violence was spread on a large scale in the procession taken out on Thursday on Ram Navami in Howrah. They pelted stones at the procession but also set their vehicles on fire. Internet service has been restored once again after several hours today.