Howrah Violence: Mamta government is defending attackers says Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Regarding the violence on Ram Navami procession in Howrah, VHP says that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is defending the attackers. At the same time, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said that the route of the procession has been changed.