HP CM Jairam Thakur thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state

The allocation of the Bulk Drug Pharma Park to Himachal Pradesh has been acknowledged by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on August 31 expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the allocation of the "Bulk Drug Pharma Park" to the state.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
Lioness gives birth to 3 cubs at Surat zoo, will put on display from today
‘Heart-warming gesture’: Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli’s reaction on his blistering knock
MP: Indian Army Engineers complete construction of bailey bridge in 6 days
Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after his visit to Ladakh and Delhi
Odisha: People celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by worshipping tree
