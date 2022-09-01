HP CM Jairam Thakur thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state

The allocation of the Bulk Drug Pharma Park to Himachal Pradesh has been acknowledged by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on August 31 expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the allocation of the "Bulk Drug Pharma Park" to the state.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

