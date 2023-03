videoDetails

HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu grooves to ‘Nati’ dance at Holi celebration in Shimla

| Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 08 celebrated Holi in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. CM Sukhu also participated in the famous Nati dance with family and cabinet colleagues. Industries minister Harshvardhan Chauhan., Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and youth sports and PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present at the occasion.