HP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in Kullu to take stock of flood-affected areas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh on September 12. The Congress leader is on a visit to Kullu to take stock of the situation in the flood-affected areas. Priyanka Gandhi will also meet the people affected by floods and natural disasters.
