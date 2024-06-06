हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2755693
News
Videos
videoDetails
Badhir News: Arvind Kejriwal got big relief
Sonam
|
Updated:
Jun 06, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon.
All Videos
06:35
Will BJP take big decisions for Modi 3.0?
02:14
PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on June 9
03:03
'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh
03:03
'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source
01:19
Akhilesh Yadav comments on why BJP lost Ayodhya seat?
Trending Videos
6:35
Will BJP take big decisions for Modi 3.0?
2:14
PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on June 9
3:3
'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh
3:3
'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source
1:19
Akhilesh Yadav comments on why BJP lost Ayodhya seat?
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies