Huge blast in Nagpur Solar Company, 9 people died

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
There has been a blast at Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur. The blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant of Solar Explosive Company. At least 9 people are reported dead in this blast.

