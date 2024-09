videoDetails

Huge Conspiracy behind Tirupati Prasad Adulteration?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh government has formed an SIT to investigate the allegations of adulteration in Tirumala Ghee. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the SIT will be formed under the supervision of an officer of IG level or above. The SIT will submit a report to the government. Action will be taken on this basis.