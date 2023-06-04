NewsVideos
videoDetails

Human error behind the accident, ZEE NEWS has the first report of the accident

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
In the horrific accident of three trains in Odisha, the death toll increased to more than 288 people while more than 1100 people were injured. This is one of the deadliest train accidents in India.

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident - In the initial investigation, the matter of signal failure came to the fore.
15:42
 Odisha Train Accident - In the initial investigation, the matter of signal failure came to the fore.
Death ran on the tracks, Railways answered the questions for the first time after the accident
17:50
Death ran on the tracks, Railways answered the questions for the first time after the accident
Odisha Train Accident: Congress Says Centre Was Aware Of Interlocking System Issue
2:19
Odisha Train Accident: Congress Says Centre Was Aware Of Interlocking System Issue
Balasore Train Accident: Team of doctors from Delhi reached Balasore, treating the injured
13:2
Balasore Train Accident: Team of doctors from Delhi reached Balasore, treating the injured
Delhi Environment Minister Acharya Lokesh Muni Takes Part In Yamuna Cleanliness Drive
4:10
Delhi Environment Minister Acharya Lokesh Muni Takes Part In Yamuna Cleanliness Drive

Trending Videos

15:42
Odisha Train Accident - In the initial investigation, the matter of signal failure came to the fore.
17:50
Death ran on the tracks, Railways answered the questions for the first time after the accident
2:19
Odisha Train Accident: Congress Says Centre Was Aware Of Interlocking System Issue
13:2
Balasore Train Accident: Team of doctors from Delhi reached Balasore, treating the injured
4:10
Delhi Environment Minister Acharya Lokesh Muni Takes Part In Yamuna Cleanliness Drive
Balasore Accident Case in SC,Superme Court,Supreme Court of India,CM Mamata Banerjee's,Mamata Banerjee's statement,Mamata Banerjee on train Accident,odisha train accident,balasore train accident,train accident in odisha,train accident news odisha,odisha train accident today,coromandel express train accident,train accident,train accident news live odisha,Train accident Odisha,odisha train accident news,train accident today in odisha,train accident news,balasore train accident news,balasore news train accident,coromandel express train accident live,PM Modi,train accident in odisha live,Lalu Prasad Yadav,