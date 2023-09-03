trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657118
Human Rights Commission takes big action against Rajasthan Pregnant Woman Case

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Rajasthan Pregnant Woman Case: Gehlot government is serious about the brutality with women in Pratapgarh. Late night the CM held a meeting with the Home Department. Discussed with the officials on many issues including women's safety. So now the Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the SP. Along with this, Ashok Gehlot has also met the victim.
