Hyundai Exter Will Rule The Entry-Level SUV Market Of India: Puneet Anand, Hyundai | Auto Talk

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Hyundai recently launched the Exter small SUV in India at a price tag of Rs 6 lakh. We got to drive the car in Jaipur and at the sidelines of the media drive, we interacted with Puneet Anand, Hyundai India to understand more about the new SUV and why Hyundai is focusing on launching more and more SUVs in India. Here’s our exclusive conversation.
