'I am shocked to know about tragic train accident', posts Mamata Banerjee on social media,

|Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Bengal Train Accident Update: Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the accident. Mamata Banerjee wrote on social media - I am shocked to know about a tragic train accident in Phansidewa area of ​​​​Darjeeling district. Detailed information is awaited, it is being told that Kanchenjunga Express has collided with a freight train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulance and disaster teams have reached the spot for rescue, rescue and medical assistance. Action has been started on a war footing.

