'I don't Care About Your family': Banker's Rant To Colleagues Over Target Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 10, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
"I don't care about your family": Banker's Rant to Colleagues Over Target Goes Viral in Video Shared by Ghar Ke Kalesh on Twitter with 12K Views. Witness the workplace clash as tensions rise during a Zoom call, with the banker urging weekend work. Experience the delicate balance of work and personal life as employees react to the controversial request, sparking discussions online about modern work culture.

