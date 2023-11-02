trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683320
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces heavy rift ahead of Elections

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Elections 2023 are going to begun soon. While on one hand political parties are busy in election campaign, on the other hand there is a big rift in the opposition alliance. Let us tell you that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been seen attacking Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh gives huge warning to Israel
Play Icon4:3
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh gives huge warning to Israel
Gopal Rai hits back at BJP for commenting on Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon
Play Icon5:9
Gopal Rai hits back at BJP for commenting on Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon
Mumbai High Court files petition against Maratha Reservation
Play Icon2:47
Mumbai High Court files petition against Maratha Reservation
Prime Minister Modi launches huge attack on Arvind Kejriwal during Chhattisgarh Rally
Play Icon1:43
Prime Minister Modi launches huge attack on Arvind Kejriwal during Chhattisgarh Rally
PM Modi attacks opposition during Chhattisgarh Rally
Play Icon1:22
PM Modi attacks opposition during Chhattisgarh Rally

