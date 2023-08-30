trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655632
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: I.N.D.I.A. formula for victory in Bihar, preparation to make a dent in NDA!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Efforts to strengthen opposition unity for the general elections to be held in the country next year have intensified. I.N.D.I.A. in Mumbai meeting to defeat NDA in elections. A flag of alliance will be decided.
Mayawati's big statement on I.N.D.I.A alliance, said- there is no question of survival in alliance
Mayawati's big statement on I.N.D.I.A alliance, said- there is no question of survival in alliance
Possible blow to NDA alliance in Bihar, Paras MP in contact with I.N.D.I.A.
Possible blow to NDA alliance in Bihar, Paras MP in contact with I.N.D.I.A.
Asia Cup 2023: Ahead Of Big Tournaments, Rohit Sharma Recalls 'World Cup 2019 Frame Of Mind'
Asia Cup 2023: Ahead Of Big Tournaments, Rohit Sharma Recalls 'World Cup 2019 Frame Of Mind'
'Congress' 5 Guarantees Are Governance Model For Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi
'Congress' 5 Guarantees Are Governance Model For Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi
Know issues that can be discussed in INDIA Mumbai Meeting
Know issues that can be discussed in INDIA Mumbai Meeting

