trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698792
NewsVideos
videoDetails

I.N.D.I.A alliance makes huge demand from Government over Parliament Security Lapse

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Follow Us
I.N.D.I.A alliance makes huge demand from government over Parliament Security Breach issue. INDIA Alliances wants that the Home Minister should give a statement in both the houses of the parliament. Jairam Ramesh said that action should be taken against Pratap Simha.

All Videos

Speaker gets furious over Derek O'Brien, asks to leave Parliament
Play Icon6:7
Speaker gets furious over Derek O'Brien, asks to leave Parliament
Neha Sharma's Gym Chic: Fitness Royalty Snapped Post Intense Workout
Play Icon0:24
Neha Sharma's Gym Chic: Fitness Royalty Snapped Post Intense Workout
Malaika Arora Expresses Disappointment with Fan's Intrusion Post Gym Session: 'Aram Se' Moment Caught on Camera
Play Icon0:19
Malaika Arora Expresses Disappointment with Fan's Intrusion Post Gym Session: 'Aram Se' Moment Caught on Camera
Janhvi Kapoor's Dazzling Photoshoot Eclipses All - A Viral Beauty Sensation
Play Icon0:14
Janhvi Kapoor's Dazzling Photoshoot Eclipses All - A Viral Beauty Sensation
Disha Patani Stuns in Green Blouse Saree: A Captivating Blend of Elegance and Style
Play Icon0:27
Disha Patani Stuns in Green Blouse Saree: A Captivating Blend of Elegance and Style

Trending Videos

Speaker gets furious over Derek O'Brien, asks to leave Parliament
play icon6:7
Speaker gets furious over Derek O'Brien, asks to leave Parliament
Neha Sharma's Gym Chic: Fitness Royalty Snapped Post Intense Workout
play icon0:24
Neha Sharma's Gym Chic: Fitness Royalty Snapped Post Intense Workout
Malaika Arora Expresses Disappointment with Fan's Intrusion Post Gym Session: 'Aram Se' Moment Caught on Camera
play icon0:19
Malaika Arora Expresses Disappointment with Fan's Intrusion Post Gym Session: 'Aram Se' Moment Caught on Camera
Janhvi Kapoor's Dazzling Photoshoot Eclipses All - A Viral Beauty Sensation
play icon0:14
Janhvi Kapoor's Dazzling Photoshoot Eclipses All - A Viral Beauty Sensation
Disha Patani Stuns in Green Blouse Saree: A Captivating Blend of Elegance and Style
play icon0:27
Disha Patani Stuns in Green Blouse Saree: A Captivating Blend of Elegance and Style
Parliament security breach,Parliament,parliament live today,security,Security Breach In Parliament,Security breach,security breach in lok sabha,breach,breach in parliament,breach in lok sabha,Who is Pratap Simha,lok sabha security breach,Parliament attack,loksabha security breach video,loksabha attack update,trending news,sansad mein hmla,parliament attack update,Mahua Moitra,sansad suraksha,BJP,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,