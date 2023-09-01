trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656394
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party takes major decision during meet in Mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
I.N.D.I.A Mumbai Meeting: I.N.D.I.A meeting continues in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a very big decision has been taken in the meeting. During the meeting, the opposition alliance has formed a coordination committee of 13 members.
Malayalam Actress Aparna Nair found dead at her residence , police suspects family issues
play icon1:26
Malayalam Actress Aparna Nair found dead at her residence , police suspects family issues
'Modi government's attempt to divert attention from issues'
play icon2:39
'Modi government's attempt to divert attention from issues'
Split in the opposition alliance! I.N.D.I.A trapped in Modi's plan!
play icon6:48
Split in the opposition alliance! I.N.D.I.A trapped in Modi's plan!
On the second day also the matter on the logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance was not made!
play icon3:29
On the second day also the matter on the logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance was not made!
PM Modi's new game to break the opposition alliance - Priyanka Chaturvedi
play icon8:55
PM Modi's new game to break the opposition alliance - Priyanka Chaturvedi

