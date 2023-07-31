trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642558
I.N.D.I.A alliance returns from Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Manipur Violence: Politics continues on violence in Manipur. Amid high tension after the violence, a team of the opposition alliance 'India' met the riot-affected people of Manipur on Saturday. While the opposition party is making serious allegations against the Center and the state regarding the violence, on the other hand, the government is accusing the opposition of doing politics.

