'I should take your autograph', US President Biden says to PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

Joe Biden PM Modi: PM Modi is counted among the strongest and popular leaders of the world. His fan following is all over the world. Wherever they go, they just get covered. Its latest hallmark was seen when US President Biden surprised the people present there by asking for PM Modi's autograph during the Quad Summit.