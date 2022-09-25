NewsVideos

'I thought you will ask...':Harmanpreet Kaur responded on a question about Deepti Sharma’s run-out

|Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
One may debate it was not the perfect end to the whitewash over England after 23 years at the Lord’s after Deepti Sharma Mankad English batter Charlotte Dean. While the Mankad act made noise and stirred controversy, captain Harmanpreet – at the post-match presentation – was asked to comment on it first. Keeping her cool, Harmanpreet calmly ignored the question and started speaking about the wicket and the game at large.

All Videos

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Angry locals block Badrinath-Rishikesh highway
9:52
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Angry locals block Badrinath-Rishikesh highway
BJP President JP Nadda on 'Mission Kerala' | Watch
3:39
BJP President JP Nadda on 'Mission Kerala' | Watch
Big disclosure in Aditya murder case, 4 accused including Irshad-Arshad arrested
3:6
Big disclosure in Aditya murder case, 4 accused including Irshad-Arshad arrested
Desh Superfast: Gehlot may resign from the post of CM today
9:26
Desh Superfast: Gehlot may resign from the post of CM today
Jhulan Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball as she bowed out of international cricket
Jhulan Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball as she bowed out of international cricket

Trending Videos

9:52
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Angry locals block Badrinath-Rishikesh highway
3:39
BJP President JP Nadda on 'Mission Kerala' | Watch
3:6
Big disclosure in Aditya murder case, 4 accused including Irshad-Arshad arrested
9:26
Desh Superfast: Gehlot may resign from the post of CM today
Jhulan Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball as she bowed out of international cricket
sportsvideos,