'I thought you will ask...':Harmanpreet Kaur responded on a question about Deepti Sharma’s run-out

| Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

One may debate it was not the perfect end to the whitewash over England after 23 years at the Lord’s after Deepti Sharma Mankad English batter Charlotte Dean. While the Mankad act made noise and stirred controversy, captain Harmanpreet – at the post-match presentation – was asked to comment on it first. Keeping her cool, Harmanpreet calmly ignored the question and started speaking about the wicket and the game at large.