IAF asks French firm Dassault to integrate Indian weapons into Rafale fighter jets

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
In a step that could be a big success for ‘Make in India’ in defence and also open global market for desi weapons, IAF has asked French firm, Dassault Aviation, to integrate indigenous weapons like 'Astra air' to air missiles on the Rafale combat aircraft.
