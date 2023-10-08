trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672609
IAF Celebrates And Reveals 'New Ensign' On 91st Foundation Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
India is celebrating its 91st Air Force Day on October 08. The celebrations started with a ceremonial parade at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj. A scintillating air display by various aircraft was the hallmark of the celebration. Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into the country's armed forces in 1932.
