IAF continues to use helicopters for relief efforts in flood-stricken Rajasthan and MP

The Indian Air Force is still stationing helicopters in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions. On August 24, IAF helicopters delivered supplies at Bhind and Morena near Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, as well as in Rajasthan.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

