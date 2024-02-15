trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721482
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IAF Personnel Showcase Expertise In Ground-Based Search, Rescue, And Casualty Evacuation Training In Zanskar Valley

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Witness the Indian Air Force (IAF) in action as a dedicated team of airwarriors undertakes rigorous ground-based training in the challenging terrain of Zanskar Valley. This comprehensive exercise encompasses a thorough familiarization with terrain-specific challenges, evacuation techniques, and search and rescue procedures. The IAF's commitment to being ever-ready is evident as they hone their skills to ensure swift and effective response to any emergency, reaffirming their dedication to the safety and well-being of our citizens, ready to serve anywhere and anytime.

All Videos

Farmers to carry out Rail Roko Protest in Punjab today
Play Icon00:42
Farmers to carry out Rail Roko Protest in Punjab today
CBSE Board Exam to begin from today
Play Icon01:24
CBSE Board Exam to begin from today
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes huge claim on Cancer Vaccine
Play Icon00:41
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes huge claim on Cancer Vaccine
4 Indian dies under suspicious circumstances in America's California
Play Icon00:51
4 Indian dies under suspicious circumstances in America's California
Massive shooting incident in America's Kansas
Play Icon01:17
Massive shooting incident in America's Kansas

Trending Videos

Farmers to carry out Rail Roko Protest in Punjab today
play icon0:42
Farmers to carry out Rail Roko Protest in Punjab today
CBSE Board Exam to begin from today
play icon1:24
CBSE Board Exam to begin from today
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes huge claim on Cancer Vaccine
play icon0:41
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes huge claim on Cancer Vaccine
4 Indian dies under suspicious circumstances in America's California
play icon0:51
4 Indian dies under suspicious circumstances in America's California
Massive shooting incident in America's Kansas
play icon1:17
Massive shooting incident in America's Kansas