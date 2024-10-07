videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Will non-Hindus not be able to enter Kumbh?

Sonam | Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

Today we will talk about the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Prayagraj...we will talk about the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 and the demands of the saints...in fact, the saints of the Akhada Parishad have demanded from CM Yogi that only Sanatanis should get entry in the Mahakumbh...the policemen providing security here should also be Sanatanis...along with this, special ID cards should be made to stop the entry of fake people roaming around in the guise of saints...at the same time, the saints also demanded the ban on words like Shahi Peshwai and Shahi Snan...the proposal to replace them with words like Dev Snan was passed...neither Shahi nor Peshwai is fine but is it possible that only Sanatani security personnel should be deployed in the Kumbh Mela...