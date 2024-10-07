Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2803548https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-will-non-hindus-not-be-able-to-enter-kumbh-2803548.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Will non-Hindus not be able to enter Kumbh?

Sonam|Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today we will talk about the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Prayagraj...we will talk about the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 and the demands of the saints...in fact, the saints of the Akhada Parishad have demanded from CM Yogi that only Sanatanis should get entry in the Mahakumbh...the policemen providing security here should also be Sanatanis...along with this, special ID cards should be made to stop the entry of fake people roaming around in the guise of saints...at the same time, the saints also demanded the ban on words like Shahi Peshwai and Shahi Snan...the proposal to replace them with words like Dev Snan was passed...neither Shahi nor Peshwai is fine but is it possible that only Sanatani security personnel should be deployed in the Kumbh Mela...

All Videos

Israel Iran War Update: Hezbollah begins rapid attack on Israel
Play Icon02:59
Israel Iran War Update: Hezbollah begins rapid attack on Israel
Listen to the doctor how to take care of your heart?
Play Icon20:52
Listen to the doctor how to take care of your heart?
Badhir News: Ruckus over Bus Marshal in Delhi
Play Icon04:27
Badhir News: Ruckus over Bus Marshal in Delhi
7 Members Of Mumbai Family Die After Short Circuit Causes Massive Fire
Play Icon02:32
7 Members Of Mumbai Family Die After Short Circuit Causes Massive Fire
Saurabh Bhardwaj Hold Feet Of Bjp Mla Vijendra Gupta About Bus Marshal
Play Icon04:54
Saurabh Bhardwaj Hold Feet Of Bjp Mla Vijendra Gupta About Bus Marshal

Trending Videos

Israel Iran War Update: Hezbollah begins rapid attack on Israel
play icon2:59
Israel Iran War Update: Hezbollah begins rapid attack on Israel
Listen to the doctor how to take care of your heart?
play icon20:52
Listen to the doctor how to take care of your heart?
Badhir News: Ruckus over Bus Marshal in Delhi
play icon4:27
Badhir News: Ruckus over Bus Marshal in Delhi
7 Members Of Mumbai Family Die After Short Circuit Causes Massive Fire
play icon2:32
7 Members Of Mumbai Family Die After Short Circuit Causes Massive Fire
Saurabh Bhardwaj Hold Feet Of Bjp Mla Vijendra Gupta About Bus Marshal
play icon4:54
Saurabh Bhardwaj Hold Feet Of Bjp Mla Vijendra Gupta About Bus Marshal
NEWS ON ONE CLICK