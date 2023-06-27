NewsVideos
ICC World Cup 2023: Jay Shah, Sehwag and Muralitharan released the schedule of the World Cup in Mumbai

Jun 27, 2023
ICC World Cup Schedule Announced: The schedule of ICC World Cup 2023 has been announced. Jay Shah, Virender Sehwag and Muralitharan released the World Cup schedule in Mumbai. Let us tell you that the World Cup will start on October 5, while India-Pakistan will play each other in Ahmedabad on October 15 and the final match of the World Cup will be held on October 19. While watching the World Cup, see this report of our reporter Kiran Chaudhary

