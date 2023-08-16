trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649701
ICC World Cup Trophy brought to Taj Mahal for photo shoot

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2023: Less than 50 days are left for the ICC World Cup to begin. Meanwhile, the promotion of the ICC World Cup continues in full swing. Today the trophy has been brought to the Taj Mahal in Agra for a photoshoot, which was witnessed by a huge crowd.

