Iconic LML Making A Comeback In India: Exclusive Interview With Dr Yogesh Bhatia

| Updated: May 03, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

LML, the iconic two-wheeler brand gave a touch competition to Bajaj back in the 80s and 90s, making a lifestyle scooter. LML has now announced to make a comeback in India with the LML Star, and all-electric scooter, that promises many industry first features. We recently got in touch with Dr Yogesh Bhatia, CEO, LML to understand the history of the brand, idea behind the LML Star and electric vehicles in general.