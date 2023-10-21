trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678148
"Identified And Corrected..." The Launch Of Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Is Slated For 10 a.m.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
ISRO attempted a Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission, a key part of mission Gaganyaan, on October 21. However, the lift-off attempt failed because engine ignition could not happen in a nominal course.
