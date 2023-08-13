trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648644
IED blast on Chinese engineers in Pakistan, many injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
IED Bomb Blast in Pakistan: IED blast has happened on Chinese engineers in Pakistan. There are reports of injuries to many Chinese engineers in this blast.

