Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2762607
NewsVideos
videoDetails

If conversion is not stopped then the majority population will become a minority - Allahabad High Court

|Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over the cases of conversion. And reacting to this, it said that if the cases are not stopped, then one day the majority population will become a minority. The High Court said that the events held for conversion should also be stopped immediately. The court made this comment while hearing the bail plea in a case of Hamirpur. The court said that in UP, SC-ST and other economically weaker persons are being converted to Christianity on a large scale.

All Videos

Jagdeep Dhankhar rebukes Mallikarjun Kharge, 'Can't run down Chair every time'
Play Icon02:17
Jagdeep Dhankhar rebukes Mallikarjun Kharge, 'Can't run down Chair every time'
'Won't Trust EVMs Even If I Win All 80 Seats in UP' says Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha
Play Icon27:21
'Won't Trust EVMs Even If I Win All 80 Seats in UP' says Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha
Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Hindu Reamarks in Parliament
Play Icon40:51
Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Hindu Reamarks in Parliament
Zika virus cases reported in Pune, total tally rises to six
Play Icon03:26
Zika virus cases reported in Pune, total tally rises to six
BCCI arranges special flight to bring Indian cricket team
Play Icon04:22
BCCI arranges special flight to bring Indian cricket team

Trending Videos

Jagdeep Dhankhar rebukes Mallikarjun Kharge, 'Can't run down Chair every time'
play icon2:17
Jagdeep Dhankhar rebukes Mallikarjun Kharge, 'Can't run down Chair every time'
'Won't Trust EVMs Even If I Win All 80 Seats in UP' says Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha
play icon27:21
'Won't Trust EVMs Even If I Win All 80 Seats in UP' says Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha
Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Hindu Reamarks in Parliament
play icon40:51
Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Hindu Reamarks in Parliament
Zika virus cases reported in Pune, total tally rises to six
play icon3:26
Zika virus cases reported in Pune, total tally rises to six
BCCI arranges special flight to bring Indian cricket team
play icon4:22
BCCI arranges special flight to bring Indian cricket team