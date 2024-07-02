videoDetails

If conversion is not stopped then the majority population will become a minority - Allahabad High Court

| Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over the cases of conversion. And reacting to this, it said that if the cases are not stopped, then one day the majority population will become a minority. The High Court said that the events held for conversion should also be stopped immediately. The court made this comment while hearing the bail plea in a case of Hamirpur. The court said that in UP, SC-ST and other economically weaker persons are being converted to Christianity on a large scale.