If 'Siddaramaiah' was made the CM in Karnataka... then DK 'Shiva' Kumar will do Tandav!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

The Congress has got victory in the Karnataka elections, but the discussion is going on as to who will get the CM's chair. Today is DK Shivakumar's birthday and he has also left for Delhi. However, seeing his body language, it can be clearly inferred that the high command is not in favor of making him the full-time chief minister.