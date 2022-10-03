NewsVideos

If you want petrol and diesel in Delhi, then get this 60 rupees certificate made immediately.

|Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
If you want petrol and diesel in Delhi, then now you have to show a certificate. Delhi government has brought a new rule. Under the rule, petrol and diesel will not be available at the petrol pumps of the capital without the PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate. This rule of the government will be applicable from October 25, but it is better that you get the certificate made from now, because without it you can also cut a challan of 10 thousand rupees and can also be jailed. The special thing is that the cost of making it is only 60 rupees.

