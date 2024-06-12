Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757196
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics on Terrorist Attack in Jammu Kashmir?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Terrorists have been killed in the operations of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, due to which Pakistan is both shocked and scared. Within 24 hours, the Army has killed two terrorists in Hiranagar area of ​​Kathua. A CRPF soldier has been martyred in this encounter. After Reasi, the fear of surgical strike in Pakistan has doubled due to the terrorist attack in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

Foreign woman duped in Jaipur
Play Icon02:52
Foreign woman duped in Jaipur
Celebration in Pakistan today on India's victory?
Play Icon01:52
Celebration in Pakistan today on India's victory?
ADGP comments on Kathua Attack
Play Icon11:06
ADGP comments on Kathua Attack
Chemical Factory catches fire in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha
Play Icon02:42
Chemical Factory catches fire in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha
Hamas responds to Ceasefire Deal
Play Icon06:09
Hamas responds to Ceasefire Deal

Trending Videos

Foreign woman duped in Jaipur
play icon2:52
Foreign woman duped in Jaipur
Celebration in Pakistan today on India's victory?
play icon1:52
Celebration in Pakistan today on India's victory?
ADGP comments on Kathua Attack
play icon11:6
ADGP comments on Kathua Attack
Chemical Factory catches fire in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha
play icon2:42
Chemical Factory catches fire in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha
Hamas responds to Ceasefire Deal
play icon6:9
Hamas responds to Ceasefire Deal