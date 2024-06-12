videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics on Terrorist Attack in Jammu Kashmir?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

Terrorists have been killed in the operations of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, due to which Pakistan is both shocked and scared. Within 24 hours, the Army has killed two terrorists in Hiranagar area of ​​Kathua. A CRPF soldier has been martyred in this encounter. After Reasi, the fear of surgical strike in Pakistan has doubled due to the terrorist attack in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.