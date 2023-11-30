trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693693
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'If you want to strengthen democracy then vote' appeals Owaisi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Telangana Voting: Voting has started at 7 am on 119 seats in Telangana. Meanwhile, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has cast his vote in Hyderabad. After that he made a big appeal to the public. What he said to the public during the conversation with Zee News, see in this report...
Follow Us

All Videos

Anju Who Became Fatima Returns India
Play Icon9:33
Anju Who Became Fatima Returns India
Khalistan Controversy: Is America following Canada's path?
Play Icon10:3
Khalistan Controversy: Is America following Canada's path?
Voting continues for Telangana assembly elections
Play Icon11:0
Voting continues for Telangana assembly elections
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4
Play Icon5:32
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4
Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad
Play Icon1:37
Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad

Trending Videos

Anju Who Became Fatima Returns India
play icon9:33
Anju Who Became Fatima Returns India
Khalistan Controversy: Is America following Canada's path?
play icon10:3
Khalistan Controversy: Is America following Canada's path?
Voting continues for Telangana assembly elections
play icon11:0
Voting continues for Telangana assembly elections
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4
play icon5:32
Winter session of Parliament will start from December 4
Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad
play icon1:37
Telangana Voting: Owaisi cast his vote in Hyderabad
Telangana Election 2023,telangana elections 2023,telangana assembly elections 2023,telangana 2023 elections,telangana election,Telangana NEWS,telangana election date 2023,telangana election 2023 live,telangana election survey 2023,telangana elections 2023 survey,Telangana elections,Telangana Assembly elections,Telangana Assembly Election 2023,Telangana politics,Telangana,telanagana election,telangana polls voting 2023,