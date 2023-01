videoDetails

Jan 15, 2023

Argentina’s world champion football team, led by Lionel Messi, is the subject of disciplinary action by FIFA after players allegedly engaged in offensive behaviour during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar. The step came after a video surfaced online in which Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez mockingly called for a moment of silence in a locker room for French footballer Kylian Mbappe.