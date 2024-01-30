trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715770
IGI Airport Police Arrested Two Fraudsters Exploiting Forgetful Passengers In Delhi

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
In Delhi, the IGI Airport police have taken swift action, apprehending two fraudsters preying on forgetful passengers who lost their belongings at the airport. The arrests highlight the authorities' commitment to ensuring the safety and security of airport patrons, sending a strong message against fraudulent activities targeting vulnerable individuals.

