IMD alert for heavy rain with strong winds in Rajasthan including Delhi-NCR

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
After a sultry day on Wednesday in the entire NCR including the capital Delhi, the weather took a sudden turn in the evening. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds occurred at some places in Delhi-NCR, after which the weather became quite pleasant. The weather remains pleasant on Thursday as well. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be sprinkles with thunder in Delhi-NCR on Thursday as well. The department has predicted rain at different places in Delhi till July 8.
