IMD Issues Heat Wave Red Alert in 7 states

Sonam | Updated: May 24, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

Heat Wave 2024 Update: Severe heat wave continues in North India. Not only in the plains but mountains are also facing the ruth of harsh heat. Due to this, red alert of heat wave has been issued in 7 states for the next five days. Know the current situation.